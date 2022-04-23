Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Wayne Rooney takes center stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 5, as below we focus on one of the greatest goals in Premier League history as Wayne Rooney scored a sensational overhead kick for Manchester United against Manchester City.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 5 – Wayne Rooney scores incredible overhead kick for Manchester United vs Manchester City on February 12, 2011

This is right up there with the best goals in Premier League history. If not the best.

Wayne Rooney became the leading all-time goalscorer for Manchester United and England and aside from his sheer number of goals it was the spectacular nature of many which set him apart.

For this goal, when the cross came in from the right it was so high in the air and so far behind Rooney that nobody expected what came next. How did he jump that high and get that connection on his overhead kick effort!?

The noise at Old Trafford was sensational and to do this to score the winner against Manchester City (who were just establishing themselves as genuine Premier League title contenders) made it even better.

Rooney was, is and always will be a genius on the pitch. This was his finest piece of art.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

10: Sir Alex Ferguson bids farewell, calls time on legendary coaching career

9: Liverpool win first Premier League trophy, first league title in 30 years

8: Goalkeeper Alisson scores dramatic season-saving goal

7: Jose Mourinho arrives in England at Chelsea, names himself ‘The Special One’

6: Liverpool beat Newcastle in all-time classic

5: Wayne Rooney scores incredible overhead kick in Manchester derby

Follow @JPW_NBCSports