Southampton fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brighton but they lost teenage star Tino Livramento to a serious injury.

Danny Welbeck and a Mohammed Salisu own goal put Brighton 2-0 up in the first half but James Ward-Prowse whipped home a lovely free kick at the end of the first half to make it 2-1.

Ward-Prowse then equalized with another fine strike early in the second half and both midtable clubs had chances to win it late on.

In the end a draw was a fair result as Brighton move to 41 points and Southampton move on to 40.

Brighton vs Southampton final score, stats

Brighton 2-2 Southampton

Goals scored: Welbeck 2′, Salisu OG 44, Ward-Prowse 45+4′, 54′

Shots: Brighton 8, Southampton 18

Shots on target: Brighton 5, Southampton 5

Possession: Brighton 48, Southampton 52

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Southampton

1. Wishing Tino Livramento a speedy recovery: There have been few teenagers who’ve had the impact Livramento has had this season in the Premier League and it was sad to see the England U21 international suffer what looked like a serious knee injury. Livramento was carried off as he was consoled by Hasenhuttl and his close friend and fellow Chelsea academy product Armando Broja. There was talk of Livramento heading back to Chelsea this summer as there is a buy-back clause in his contract but it appears he may now be spending a large chunk of the next six months recovering from injury. The 19-year-old is an incredible talent and he has already recovered from serious injuries in his youth team career. Let’s hope for the best.

2. Ward-Prowse is a magician: He has now scored 14 Premier League goals from direct free kicks and he’s four behind David Beckham’s record of 18. Aside from his free kick ability, JWP smashed home another beauty in the second half to equalize and he also went close on a few other occasions. He is the heartbeat of this Southampton side and he dragged them back into it and grabbed a point. Southampton are a very hard-working team but Ward-Prowse has that x-factor with his quality in the final third.

3. Brighton can’t kick on: All season long the Seagulls have threatened to push for Europe. They will come up short in that pursuit largely because they can’t finish chances. They are now focused on a first-ever top 10 finish and Graham Potter wants to add that to his CV to go along with the attractive style of play he can generate.

Man of the Match: James Ward-Prowse – Scored two superb goals and what a player he is. Incredible quality and he loves Southampton.

Welbeck gets Brighton ahead

The Seagulls got off to a flying start as Welbeck scored inside the first two minutes as Forster and Salisu collided at the near post.

At the other end Redmond’s shot hit the post and then hit Sanchez on the way back out. Brighton were then denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters, as the game opened up.

There was a lengthy delay as Valentino Livramento went down with what looked like a serious injury. The teenager went down under no pressure and was carried off the pitch.

Seagulls double their lead

Fraser Forster then denied Neal Maupay as Brighton couldn’t scramble the ball home, but moments later they were 2-0 up. Trossard’s ball into the box was towards Welbeck and Romeu missed it, then Salisu put the ball into his own net.

In first half stoppage time Ward-Prowse curled home a beauty of a free kick (of course) to half the deficit and make it 2-1.

At the start of the second half Saints came flying out of the traps as Shane Long was denied at the crucial moment by Veltman.

Saints’ captain takes charge

Ward-Prowse then smashed home a beauty after a lovely team move, as Romeu back-heeled it to JWP to drill home and send the away fans wild.

Long had another effort saved by Robert Sanchez as Saints were in the ascendancy and forced Brighton into a formation change.

Forster was forced to punch a corner away at one end, while Long flicked a corner just wide at the other.

Pascal Gross thought he had won it with a fine strike from distance but he was just offside in the build-up as VAR double checked it. In the end, a draw was a fair result.

