Brighton vs Southampton: The Premier League’s mid-table royal rumble is set for another chapter when the Seagulls and Saints meet for a south coast derby at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BRIGHTON vs SOUTHAMPTON STREAM LIVE

The gap between 9th-place Newcastle (43 points) and 15th-place Aston Villa (37 points) is currently six points, with Brighton (40 points – 11th place) and Southampton (39 points – 13th place) squarely in the middle of the mess. Before hitting a six-game losing streak beginning in mid-February, Brighton were looking like nailed-on top-half finishers with an outside shot at pushing for European qualification. Graham Potter’s side has since rebounded in recent weeks, though, beating both sides of north London in back-to-back weekends before succumbing to the might of defending champions and leaders Manchester City midweek.

Southampton, meanwhile, turned their wayward season around and experienced something akin to a rebirth when Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak purchased 80 percent ownership of the club at the start of the new year (5W-4D-1L in 10 games), before losing four of five games (with 15 goals conceded). A victory over Arsenal, followed by defeat to Burnley, has left Southampton, and the outside world, wholly unsure of what’s to come next.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Southampton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (illness), Shane Duffy (thigh), Steven Alzate (illness) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Jakub Moder (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh)

