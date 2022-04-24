Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matej Vydra’s second-half goal has pulled Burnley out of bottom three and further enlivened the relegation race after the Clarets beat Wolves 1-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Burnley’s 31 points are two more than Everton before the Toffees visit Liverpool in a huge Merseyside derby at 11:30am ET (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Burnley next visits 19th-place Watford before hosting Aston Villa, while Everton will have a match-in-hand even after their Sunday derby.

Wolves’ 49 points keep them eighth but their top-four dreams are over and the top seven is in question as well.

Burnley vs Wolves final score, stats

Burnley 1, Wolves 0

Scorers: Vydra (62′)

Shot attempts: Burnley 10, Wolves 8

Shots on goal: Burnley 3, Wolves 3

Possession: Burnley 38, Wolves 62

Three things we learned from Burnley vs Wolves

1. Relegation scene is tense: Burnley’s win gives drags Leeds’ attention to the bottom three (or four) and gives necessary pause for Everton, whose match(es)-in-hand do not look as pleasant from under that red line. Burnley will also feel it will be able to ride momentum against a weak Watford, as the stunning decision to fire longtime boss Sean Dyche one week after a big win over Everton is looking like a stroke of genius.

2. Pope as England’s No. 1? Week-in, week-out, Nick Pope is thriving behind Burnley’s back line even with Ben Mee missing for a considerable period of time. Pope made four saves and continues to deliver the goods at Turf Moor.

Check out this comparative chart from FBref.com. Aside from touches — and we know the Clarets haven’t often asked him to play out of the back — Pope has been an excellent commander of the box.

3. Wolves need attacking address: Bruno Lage has done a lot of work in creating the Premier League’s fourth-stingiest defense but the goals have dried up. Thirty-three goals from as many games is not an ideal total as Wolves have dragged over their poor 2020-21 attack despite the return of Raul Jimenez. There have been injury problems this season as well, Pedro Neto missed a while and Ruben Neves was out Sunday, but have the struggles been around since Nuno Espirito Santo started using now-sold Adama Traore as a super sub?

Man of the Match: Dwight McNeil — Three key passes for the club’s motor, always moving and now — perhaps — freed up to be his most creative. It was needed with Maxwel Cornet out of the lineup

Vydra saves the day