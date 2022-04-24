Burnley vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Apr 24, 2022, 8:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Burnley can climb out of the bottom three, if just for a few hours, if it beats Wolves on Sunday at Turf Moor (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Clarets are 2-1-1 in their past four matches, the most recent win and draw coming after the removal of longtime manager Sean Dyche. A win would give them 31 points, two more than 17th-place Everton. The Toffees will then hold two matches-in-hand, the first coming at 11:30am ET when they face surging Liverpool in a Merseyside derby.

STREAM LIVE BURNLEY vs  WOLVES

Wolves haven’t played since a 1-0 loss at Newcastle on April 8, and losing two-of-three has put Its European hopes in jeopardy. Wolves have played one less match than seventh-place West Ham and sixth-place Manchester United, sitting three points behind the former and five back of the latter.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Wolves.

How to watch Burnley vs  Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

The Clarets suffered a big blow when Ashley Westwood was injured, joining Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and Ben Mee on the sidelines.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Ki-Jana Hoever, Daniel Podence and Max Kilman are out of the lineup but Raul Jimenez is back after suspension.

