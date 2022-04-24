Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic was the hero for Chelsea, as the USMNT star jumped off the bench and scored a 90th minute winner.

After Jorginho had missed a late penalty kick which saw Craig Dawson sent off for a foul on Romelu Lukaku, it looked like West Ham would hold on for a draw.

However, Pulisic popped up to score the 90th minute winner and send Chelsea’s home fans wild.

The win moves Chelsea to 65 points as they remain in third, while West Ham are on 52 points.

Chelsea vs West Ham final score, stats

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

Goals scored: Pulisic 90′

Shots: Chelsea 26, West Ham 6

Shots on target: Chelsea 5, West Ham 2



Red card: Dawson 85′

Possession: Chelsea 67, West Ham 33

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs West Ham

1. Defensive issues remain for Blues: This was another dominant attacking display from Chelsea but they still looked dodgy at the back at times. A few bad giveaways allowed Yarmolenko in and West Ham didn’t make the most of those chances. With Christensen pulling out in the warm-up and Rudiger out injured, Tuchel doesn’t have many options at the back right now and he shuffled his pack once again. Right now it is more about sloppy mistakes than personnel.

2. Harsh on much-changed Hammers: This defeat was harsh on West Ham. They soaked up pressure well, sprung decent counter attacks and their much-changed side dug deep. They probably deserved a point but the second half onslaught from Chelsea was too much for them to hold off. Still, they’re having a fine season and are now looking forward to the Europa League semifinals.

3. Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech prove their point off the bench: All three had a big impact as Lukaku won a penalty kick, Pulisic scored the winner and Ziyech showed some lovely touches. The fact Chelsea could bring these three off the bench showed their strength of their squad. Now all three should probably start against Manchester United on Thursday.

Man of the Match: Timo Werner – Never stopped running, had decent chances blocked and saved.

Slow start in the sun

N’Golo Kante curled an effort just wide after good work from Loftus-Cheek on the right, while at the other end West Ham looked dangerous on the break.

Neither team really got into their flow in the first half, as the Hammers were solid defensively and frustrated Chelsea.

Andriy Yarmolenko flashed a shot just wide after clever build-up play from West Ham, while Chelsea’s best chances continue to fall to Kante around the box.

Hammers a threat on the break

In the second half Craig Dawson blocked Werner’s shot brilliantly, then Yarmolenko teed up Soucek at the other but his effort was well blocked.

Kante (again) had a deflected shot on goal which Fabianski did well to adjust to.

Edouard Mendy then made two big stops to deny Yarmolenko as Chelsea continued to make defensive mistakes. At the other end Werner slammed a shot just wide after Mount’s effort was blocked. The ball found Werner in the box, who was off balance and he hit his effort straight at Fabianski.

Chelsea win it amid late drama

Lukaku, Pulisic and Ziyech came on to try and win it and Lukaku won a penalty kick as he was pulled back by Dawson, who was sent off.

With five minutes to go Jorginho sent the penalty kick straight at Fabianski.

But then Chelsea won it in the 89th minute thanks to Pulisic.

Alonso surged down the left and his cross picked out the USMNT star who slotted home brilliantly across goal to send Stamford Bridge wild.

