Liverpool vs Everton live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Everton: The Merseyside derby will see the Reds chase the Premier League title, while the Toffees seek only survival, when they meet at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

LIVERPOOL vs EVERTON STREAM LIVE

Liverpool (76 points) trail Manchester City (77 points) by the thinnest of margins, as they have for nearly a month now, at the top of the Premier League table. With the League Cup already in the bag, and their place in the FA Cup final (and UEFA Champions League semifinals) secured, Jurgen Klopp and Co., are chasing a seemingly impossible quadruple with precious little no room for error between now and May 28. That won’t feel too daunting of a task for them either, given the fact that they haven’t dropped so much as a Premier League point against anyone not named Manchester City in 110 days (2-2 draw with Chelsea, on Jan. 2).

As for Everton (29 points – 17th place), the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League grows more daunting by the day, as Frank Lampard’s side slowly improves its form without creating any additional space between themselves and the bottom-three. A victory over Manchester United, followed by a draw with Leicester, would have given Everton all the confidence and belief in the world, if not for Burnley (28 points – 18th place) matching them point for point over their last six games (2W-1D-3L for each side).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

Team news 📋 How we line-up for today's Merseyside derby 🔴 #LIVEVE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quad), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (groin), Yerry Mina (fitness), Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Peterson (ankle)

🔵 | Team news is in as the boss makes two changes from our last game. COYB! 👊 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/GVK0YLXQDR — Everton (@Everton) April 24, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS