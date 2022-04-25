UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

By Apr 25, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners?

The semifinals are here, as we have to brilliant Premier League vs La Liga battles coming up.

Manchester City host Real Madrid in a huge clash, while minnows Villarreal aim to upset red-hot Liverpool to reach the final in Paris on May 28.

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

Is this the year Man City (finally) win their first European Cup? Could Villarreal do the same? Or will Europe be singing from a familiar songbook with Liverpool and Real Madrid winning the trophy once again?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the Champions League schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know with the UEFA Champions League schedule for the semifinals.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Semifinal first legs scheduled for April 26 and 27
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
Kick off times: 3pm ET
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League semifinal schedule

First legs

Tuesday, April 26
Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Wednesday, April 27
Liverpool vs Villarreal

Second legs

Tuesday, May 3
Villarreal vs Liverpool

Wednesday, May 4
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Champions League semifinal predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

First legs

Tuesday, April 26
Manchester City 2-2 Real Madrid

Wednesday, April 27
Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal

Champions League semifinal odds

First legs

Manchester City (-215) | Real Madrid (+550) | Draw (+360)
Liverpool (-375) | Villarreal (+1000) | Draw (+460)

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Liverpool +120
Man City +125
Real Madrid +600
Villarreal +2000

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced
#Europa League

Group A
*Man City – 12 points
*PSG – 11
#RB Leipzig – 7
Club Brugge – 4

Group B
*Liverpool – 18
*Atletico Madrid – 7
#Porto – 5
AC Milan – 4

Group C
*Ajax – 18
*Sporting – 9
#Dortmund – 9
Besiktas – 0

Group D
*Real Madrid – 15
*Inter Milan -10
#Sheriff – 7
Shakhtar – 2

Group E
*Bayern Munich – 18
*Benfica – 8
#Barcelona – 7
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
*Man United – 10
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 6
Young Boys – 4

Group G
*Lille – 11
*RB Salzburg – 10
#Sevilla – 6
Wolfsburg – 5

Group H
*Juventus – 15
*Chelsea – 13
#Zenit – 5
Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-1 Zenit
Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund
Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction
Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man CitySTATS, DETAILS
PSG 4-1 Club BruggeSTATS, DETAILS
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS
AC Milan 1-2 LiverpoolSTATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS
Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS
Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS
Bayern Munich 3-0 BarcelonaSTATS. DETAILS
Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS
Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS
Manchester United 1-1 Young BoysSTATS. DETAILS
Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 results

First leg results

Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2-0 Lille
Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Second leg schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 8
Bayern Munich 7-1 (8-2 agg.) RB Salzburg
Liverpool 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9
Manchester City 0-0 (5-0 agg.) Sporting Lisbon
Real Madrid 3-1 (4-2 agg.) PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15
Manchester United 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Atletico Madrid
Ajax 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16
Juventus 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Villarreal
Lille 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Chelsea

 

Champions League quarterfinal results

Second legs

Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Villarreal – Recap
Real Madrid 2-3 (5-4 agg. AET) Chelsea – Recap | Tuchel reaction

Wednesday, April 13
Atletico Madrid 0-0 (0-1 agg.) Manchester City – Recap
Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg.) – Recap

First legs

Tuesday, April 5
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool – 3 things we learned
Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid — 3 things we learned

Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid – Recap
Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich – Recap

