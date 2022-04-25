It’s a rarity that a Premier League match features managers who’ve gone head-to-head while leading Major League Soccer sides, but that’s what we’ll see Monday when Crystal Palace hosts Leeds United at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

And the fact that Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Leeds’ Jesse Marsch happened to match wits in a Hudson River derby when the former was with New York City FC and the latter at New York Red Bulls makes it even tastier for those who follow MLS.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE VS LEEDS STREAM LIVE

Though Marsch and Leeds will be keeping a closer eye on the relegation zone after Burnley beat Wolves on Sunday, there’s still a lot to consider for the coach and his ex-derby rival. The pair had a fierce rivalry that included barbs on the field and in the media.

“When he first made the decision to come to MLS we were all excited to have his stature in the league,” Marsch said of Vieira. “I had to hate him in NYC. Not an easy guy to hate. … From expertise and work perspective he’s very good coach. We had differing styles and ways of thinking about the game. But it made for interesting matches. We had some heated moments, but over time we grew to really respect each other.”

Vieira also poured cold water on any fire prior to Palace’s visit from Leeds, as the Eagles look to firm up top-half credentials and Leeds aims to move clearer of the bottom three.

“He’s worked hard to get where he is,” Vieira said of Marsch. “You always have these question marks on you when you come into the Premier League, and it’s about proving people wrong. Those question marks were on me, and this is what we have to live with. He believes in himself and knows how good he is. It’s about us getting the best from our players.”

Crystal Palace vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Nathan Ferguson remains out of the Palace lineup, while Luka Milivojevic and Michael Olise could return to the fold.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw remain out for the long-term, and Patrick Bamford is also out but should return to training next week.