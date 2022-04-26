Europa League, Conference League semis: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League semifinals are set, with a pair of Premier League sides, West Ham United and Leicester City, still vying for European silverware.
The Hammers thrashed Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League second leg on Thursday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory over the French giants. Leicester, meanwhile, left it late before scoring twice inside the final 15 minutes of Thursday’s Conference League second leg away to PSV Eindhoven.
The shock of the round saw Eintracht Frankfurt score three goals at the Camp Nou to beat Barcelona 3-2 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate. RB Leipzig kept Atalanta at arm’s length to secure their place in the final four of the Europa League, where they’ll face Rangers, who needed extra-time to knock out Braga.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
2021-22 Europa League semifinal schedule
First legs
RB Leipzig vs Rangers — 3pm ET, April 28
West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 3pm ET, April 28
Second legs
Rangers vs RB Leipzig — 3pm ET, May 5
Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United — 3pm ET, May 5
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal results
Second legs
Atalanta 0-2 (1-3 agg.) RB Leipzig
Lyon 0-3 (1-4 agg.) West Ham United
Barcelona 2-3 (3-4 agg.) Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Braga
First legs
RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
West Ham United 1-1 Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Braga 1-0 Rangers
2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal schedule
First legs
Leicester City vs Roma — 3pm ET, April 28
Feyenoord vs Marseille — 3pm ET, April 28
Second legs
Roma vs Leicester City — 3pm ET, May 5
Marseille vs Feyenoord –3pm ET, May 5
2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal results
Second legs
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Leicester City
AS Roma 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt
PAOK 0-1 (1-3 agg.) Marseille
Slavia Prague 1-3 (4-6 agg.) Feyenoord
First legs
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma
Marseille 2-1 PAOK
Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven
