Europa League, Conference League semis: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League semifinals are set, with a pair of Premier League sides, West Ham United and Leicester City, still vying for European silverware.

The Hammers thrashed Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League second leg on Thursday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory over the French giants. Leicester, meanwhile, left it late before scoring twice inside the final 15 minutes of Thursday’s Conference League second leg away to PSV Eindhoven.

The shock of the round saw Eintracht Frankfurt score three goals at the Camp Nou to beat Barcelona 3-2 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate. RB Leipzig kept Atalanta at arm’s length to secure their place in the final four of the Europa League, where they’ll face Rangers, who needed extra-time to knock out Braga.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

2021-22 Europa League semifinal schedule

First legs

RB Leipzig vs Rangers — 3pm ET, April 28

West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt — 3pm ET, April 28

Second legs

Rangers vs RB Leipzig — 3pm ET, May 5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham United — 3pm ET, May 5

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal results

Second legs

Atalanta 0-2 (1-3 agg.) RB Leipzig

Lyon 0-3 (1-4 agg.) West Ham United

Barcelona 2-3 (3-4 agg.) Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Braga

First legs

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta

West Ham United 1-1 Lyon

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Braga 1-0 Rangers

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal schedule

First legs

Leicester City vs Roma — 3pm ET, April 28

Feyenoord vs Marseille — 3pm ET, April 28

Second legs

Roma vs Leicester City — 3pm ET, May 5

Marseille vs Feyenoord –3pm ET, May 5

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal results

Second legs

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Leicester City

AS Roma 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt

PAOK 0-1 (1-3 agg.) Marseille

Slavia Prague 1-3 (4-6 agg.) Feyenoord

First legs

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma

Marseille 2-1 PAOK

Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Barcelona +175

RB Leipzig +300

West Ham +500

Atalanta +550

Lyon +1000

Eintracht Frankfurt +1400

Glasgow Rangers +1400

Braga +3300

