Liverpool vs Villarreal: The Reds will shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League piece of the quadruple puzzle when they host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday (kick off, 3pm ET).

The League Cup is already in the bag; Liverpool are also already through to the FA Cup final; they trail Manchester City by one point in the Premier League title race; and now, they’re one of four sides remaining, along with Man City and Real Madrid in the other semifinal, in the Champions League. One of Liverpool’s greatest strengths lies in their incredible depth — most notably among the front-three — with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both clamoring for a starting spot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as will likely be the case again on Wednesday. The margin for error is razor thin when you’re chasing four trophies in one season, to the point that the not defeat — or draw, even — could spell the end.

Villarreal have proven themselves against giants twice already, knocking out Juventus in the round of 16 and taking down mighty Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Forward Arnaut Danjuma has led the way with six goals in 10 Champions League games this season. The Dutchman has another 10 in La Liga action, where Gerardo Moreno, the hero en route to last season’s Europa League triumph, has nine. Unai Emery is no stranger to the latter stages of European competition, after winning the Europa League three times (in a row) at Sevilla and once already at Villarreal.

Here’s everything you need to know before Liverpool vs Villarreal goes live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 27)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

Villarreal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Alberto Moreno (knee)

Liverpool vs Villarreal odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-375) | Villarreal (+1000) | Draw (+460)

