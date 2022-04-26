Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be an incredible UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (kick off, 3pm ET) as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns at the Etihad Stadium.

City have swept by Sporting Lisbon and battled past Atletico Madrid so far in the knockout round, but this is their biggest challenge. Guardiola knows his time at City will only be deemed a roaring success if he can win the Champions League trophy and this season perhaps represents City’s best chance. The 2020-21 runners up have produced their best form for the big nights in Europe so far this campaign (against PSG and Atletico Madrid in particular) and they will have to do that once again to beat the La Liga leaders who they knocked out at the last 16 stage in 2019-20.

Carlo Ancelotti’s experience side needed extra time to get past Chelsea in the quarterfinals but with Karim Benzema in sensational form up top, Luka Modric pulling the strings in midfield and a solid, dependable squad who have been in this situation so many times before, Real will be ready for the fight. With the La Liga title all but secured, Real can now focus fully on the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 26)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Both Kyle Walker and John Stones are struggling to be fit to Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Zinchenko in at left back. Laporte and Dias will likely start at center back.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are all out, while key center back David Alaba could miss out after pulling up with injury.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-215) Manchester City vs Real Madrid (+550). Draw: +360

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @JPW_NBCSports