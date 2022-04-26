Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

With Manchester City the favorites to win the Premier League title, Liverpool is doing its level best to get within touching distance before the end of this season and there is just one point between them.

The top-four situation is full of intrigue and will be bonkers for the rest of this season.

Who will finish in the top four?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have had plenty of problems early in the campaign but are back in the discussion behind Chelsea, who’s likely to stay in fourth.

Now it’s Wolves, Manchester United, and West Ham pushing for two of three places in the top seven.

Like we said, this is madness and this season in particular things are very tight as soon as you get outside the top four. How close are the current bottom three to the ones who will be relegated come May?

Relegation situation

Newcastle United and Brentford have surged up the table, Leeds and Burnley are rising, while Everton has dipped into the bottom three with fairly-buried Watford and Norwich City.

Below you will find the latest Premier League standings, which we will update throughout the 2021-22 season.

Premier League table – Matchweek 34

