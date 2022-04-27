Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal have issued an injury update on star attacker Bukayo Saka, as their top four hopes hinge on the England international.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned | Player ratings ]

Saka, 20, has put in two superb displays in back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Manchester United over the last four days.

He scored a penalty in both wins but it was his incisive running, incredible vision and sharp movement which caught the eye and opened up so much space for Arsenal’s other forwards.

However, there is a Bukayo Saka injury news update which will concern Arsenal fans.

What is the latest news?

Speaking to BT Sport after the game Arteta confirmed that Saka was struggling with an injury ahead of the game along with Ben White, Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah.

All four played but Saka appeared to be holding his left thigh in the second half and he was substituted in the 74th minute.

“Bukayo was struggling even first half of the match, but he really wanted to do it, he had a big knock the other night and as soon as this he was struggling, so let’s see how he is,” Arteta told reporters. How big of a deal is this?

Arsenal’s fans will wait with bated breath to see if Saka is fit enough to play against West Ham next weekend.

He is the undoubted star in this Arsenal team, as they look to get him the ball as early and often as possible on the right and let him cut inside and cause chaos.

Of course, Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette in reserve to step in for Saka.

But at the age of 20 he is already Arsenal’s talisman and if he is missing for the next few games it would be a huge blow.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports