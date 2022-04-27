Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City has to keep both eyes on desperate Leeds United despite a looming UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg when it visits Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

City beat Real Madrid 4-3 on Tuesday in Manchester and is unbeaten in seven-straight Premier League fixtures to boot, but could be back behind Liverpool on the league table if the Reds beat Newcastle earlier Saturday. City opens the matchweek with a one-point lead on the Reds.

Leeds’ 34 points are now five points clear of the bottom three. There’s still a tough road home despite Leeds’ recent upturn under American boss Jesse Marsch. Burnley is three points back in 17th place while Everton is in 18th but has a match-in-hand to go with its 29 points.

It wasn’t pretty when the two sides met in December, as Man City walloped Leeds 7-0 behind a Kevin De Bruyne brace and goals from five other players: John Stones, Nathan Ake, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester City.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw will not return this season, while Patrick Bamford won’t be back yet but is moving closer to availability. Jamie Shackleton is a longshot to return.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones is out after leaving Tuesday’s win over Real Madrid in the first half, while Kyle Walker could return but looks more likely to be available for the Champions League second leg in Madrid.

