Kevin De Bruyne had a goal and an assist and Manchester City thrice led by multiple goals in a 4-3 defeat of Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City opened up a 2-0 lead and Real Madrid never made it level over 90 minutes as Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva all joined De Bruyne on the score sheet.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored on either side of halftime to bring the score to 2-1 and 3-2, but Carlo Ancelotti’s Real can be thankful to be down only two goals as City ran all over Madrid in the first half.

The second leg comes Tuesday at the Bernabeu, as City looks to return to the European Cup final for a second-successive year and Real looks to keep alive its hopes of a record 14th title.

Man City vs Real Madrid final score, stats

Man City 4, Real Madrid 3

Scorers: De Bruyne (2′), Jesus (11′), Benzema (33′), Foden (53′), Vinicius (55′), Bernardo Silva (74′), Benzema (pen. 82′)

Shot attempts: Man City 16, Real Madrid 11

Shots on goal: Man City 6, Real Madrid 5

Possession: Man City 60, Real Madrid 40

Man City (3.08) 4-3 (1.66) Real Madrid — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 26, 2022

Three things we learned from Man City vs Real Madrid

1. Heavyweights throwing haymakers: This is what you sign up for from a Champions League semifinal featuring this collection of attacking talent. Man City and Real Madrid both went all out and this match had loads of big chances — a half-dozen for Man City, according to SofaScore. Thibaut Courtois only managed one save and Ederson only had two in a game that asked a lot of the keepers but showered entertainment on the viewers. What a run out for almost every attacker.

2. But will City rue wasted chances? Anyone doubting whether Man City’s favorite status was earned need look no further than the footballing dominance showcased in the first 45 minutes, as City rolled over Real Madrid albeit without the requisite finish of teams that have star center forwards. The joint-highest scoring semifinal ever — Roma and Liverpool, Ajax and Bayern — could’ve been the highest by a mile had Riyad Mahrez passed to Phil Foden or Dani Carvajal not cleared a Foden shot off the line in a first half that might’ve been 4-1 on any other day. Instead, halftime saw the game 2-1 and Real stayed with City in the second half to make the tie a one-goal affair heading back to Spain.

3. Fernandinho the X-factor: Remember that variables don’t have to be good the entire time, though most of Fernandinho’s surprise substitution at right back was very strong considering he’s a 36-year-old defensive midfielder. The Brazilian was toasted once by Vinicius but that was only after he first did the same to his junior from Real Madrid. With Joao Cancelo suspended and Kyle Walker absent, the shift put in by Fernandinho for an injured John Stones is one of the part of this Champions League run that will be long discussed should Man City finally capture the European Cup.

Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne

City scores twice in first 10 minutes to delight the Etihad

Foden makes it 3-1

Bernardo smashes home City’s fourth

Controversial penalty halves two-goal lead for third time

