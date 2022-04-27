Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars are really finding their best form as we enter the business end of the season.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – April 27, 2022

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – New entry

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4

5. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) – Up 1

6. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Down 1

7. Phil Foden (Man City) – Even

8. Alisson (Liverpool) – Even

9. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – Up 7

10. Bruno Guimares (Newcastle) – New entry

11. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 2

12. Joelinton (Newcastle) – New entry

13. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry

14. James Tarkowski (Burnley) – New entry

15. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry

16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 2

17. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry

18. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – New entry

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Down 6

20. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) – New entry

