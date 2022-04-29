Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Arsenal take center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 5, as below we focus on Arsenal going an entire Premier League season undefeated, as they are the only team to do so in its history.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 4 – Arsenal go unbeaten in 2003-04 title-winning season as they become ‘The Invincibles’

This is the most famous Premier League campaign in history, as Arsenal went all 38 matches unbeaten in 2003-04 to earn their immortal title of The Invincibles.

With Patrick Vieira leading them from midfield, the likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp running the show in attack and Sol Campbell at center back, Ashley Cole at left back and Jens Lehmann in goal, this was a team littered with legends.

To go an entire season unbeaten is a feat for the ages and this classy Arsene Wenger side had so much style. To be this dominant was truly remarkable and at some points it felt like they may never lose a game again.

Arsenal won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 games, finishing the season on 90 points as they finished 11 points clear of second-place Chelsea.

When we talk about the best teams in Premier League history, Arsenal’s Invincibles will always be in the discussion. What a team. What a season. What an achievement. It may never be done again.

