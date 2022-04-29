Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Lucas Digne (shoulder), Kourtney Hause (abdominal), Morgan Sanson (knock)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (groin), Saman Ghoddas (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) | OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (knee), Erik Pieters (knee), Jay Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Christensen (illness), Ross Barkley (illness) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh), Andre Gomes (groin) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle), Curtis Jones (illness), Konstantinos Tsimikas (illness)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (undisclosed) | OUT: Kyle Walker (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock), Edinson Cavani (calf), Fred (hip) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Harry Maguire (knee), Jadon Sancho (illness), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot) | OUT: Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex McCarthy (thigh) | OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Samuel Kalu (ankle), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Craig Dawson (suspension), Issa Diop (ankle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Neves (knee) | OUT: Daniel Podence (foot), Max Kilman (undisclosed)

