Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford vs Burnley: Though only three points will be on the line, it will feel as if much more is at stake when the Hornets host the Clarets at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

WATFORD vs BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Heading into matchweek 35, Burnley (31 points) sit 17th in the Premier League table, outside the relegation zone for the first time since matchweek 3 after picking up back-to-back wins over Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Burnley are unbeaten (2W-1D-0L) since unexpectedly firing Sean Dyche after nine and a half years in charge at Turf Moor. And still, despite all of the positive steps taken in recent weeks, the Clarets don’t even control their own destiny as it pertains to Premier League status. Everton (29 points) trail by only two points, with a game in hand. Burnley could hardly ask for a more perfect opponent to extend the unbeaten run and great escape.

Speaking of making the most of opportune moments, Watford (22 points) can accept nothing but three points from Saturday’s game and just about every other game this season, but especially Saturday. The Hornets are 18th in the table, nine points adrift of safety with five games left to play. A defeat on Saturday would see Watford go 12 points behind both Burnley and Leeds United (34 points – 16th) with four games left, and a worse goal differential than both sides.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Burnley this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Watford vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (calf), Kiko Femenia (knock), Juraj Kucka (knock), Samuel Kalu (ankle), Kwaadwo Baah (ankle) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (knee), Erik Pieters (knee), Jay Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle)

Follow @AndyEdMLS