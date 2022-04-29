West Ham vs Arsenal is a London derby with plenty on the line for the Gunners on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v ARSENAL

Arsenal have won their last two games to push themselves into fourth place and they have the edge over north London rivals Tottenham heading into the huge NLD derby on May 12. Mikel Arteta’s side will likely have to beat West Ham and Leeds before that to make sure of an advantage over Spurs heading into the NLD and their young attacking talents have done the business in recent weeks. Defensively they are missing Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey at left back and holding midfield respectively, but they have found a way to be more expansive in attack and 4-2 and 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Manchester United respectively have proved that. This is a huge few weeks for Arteta and his Arsenal project. A top four finish is a must to take the next step.

As for West Ham, well, David Moyes’ side are all-in on Europa League glory and their top four push has fallen by the wayside. The Hammers lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their semifinal on Thursday but still have a chance heading into the second leg in Germany next week. Moyes is likely to rotate his team once again and he has a major headache at center back as Issa Diop is still out, while Craig Dawson is suspended for this game and Angelo Ogbonna is out for the season. Still, West Ham are in the battle for Europa League qualification and if they win this weekend they will move up to sixth in the table and would be just five points behind Arsenal with three games to go. All is not lost but they have clearly prioritized the Europa League in recent weeks, hence their run of one win in their last five Premier League games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Ogbonna is out for the season, Dawson is suspended and this game comes too soon for Diop, but the latter could return before the end of the season. Moyes will likely go with the same lineup which lost 1-0 at Chelsea last weekend and put in a very solid defensive display.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

The good news is that Bukayo Saka appears to be fit to play, which is a huge boost for Arteta. Partey and Tierney remain out, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to start at right back as he comes back into the team.

