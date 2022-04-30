Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Norwich: The Canaries suffered a 2-0 home defeat at Villa Park on Saturday, confirming their relegation from the Premier League after just one season.

Norwich (21 points) managed just five wins and six draws all season (23 defeats), leaving them 13 points adrift of 17th place with just four games left to play.

Aston Villa (40 points), meanwhile, are up to 13th and within striking distance of a top-half finish. With a game (or two) in hand on most of the sides currently above them, Aston Villa are three points back of 10th and four off 9th.

Aston Villa vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0

Goal scorers: Aston Villa (Watkins 41′, Ings 90’+2), Norwich (None)

Shots: Aston Villa 21, Norwich 9

Shots on target: Aston Villa 6, Norwich 3

Possession: Aston Villa 46%, Norwich 54%

2 things we learned – Aston Villa vs Norwich

1. Familiar story for Norwich: It’s official: Norwich and Fulham will trade places in the Premier League and EFL Championship for the fourth straight season. It also makes for a fourth straight relegation from the Premier League for Norwich, who haven’t managed a finish above 18th since they went 11th in 2012-13.

4 – Norwich have been relegated in each of their last four Premier League seasons (13-14, 15-16, 19-20, 21-22); becoming the second side in English league history to suffer relegation in four consecutive top-flight seasons after Crystal Palace (92-93, 94-95, 97-98, 04-05). Yo-Yo. https://t.co/UhW8WXUMbC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2022

2. So much more to come from Villa next season: Early-season injuries led to an early-season managerial change, which led to mid-season transition and, eventually, improvement upon regaining (mostly) full heath and fitness. Whether they finish 9th or 15th (both still very possible, if not likely), Aston Villa look like a club set to make a big leap next season under Steven Gerrard. The victory over Norwich looked as easy as it did comfortable, a promising sign of a strong foundation and buy-in from a young, ambitious squad. Even better times ahead.

Aston Villa vs Norwich highlights

Danny Ings flights a brilliant ball to Ollie Watkins for the opener

Ings turns and fires a loose ball home for 2-0

