Aston Villa vs Norwich, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Norwich City hopes to start an improbable run to safety by beating floundering Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Dean Smith’s Canaries open the weekend 10 points back of safety with just five matches remaining on their Premier League docket. Losers of two-straight, they may not be able to lose again if they want to sustain their PL status.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs NORWICH

Villa’s progress under Steven Gerrard has slowed and the Villans enter Saturday’s match sitting eight points above the bottom three and six points behind ninth-place Newcastle United. The recent skid has happened against a run of stronger opponents and both Liverpool and Man City remain on their schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Norwich.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Aston Villa vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: CNBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Lucas Digne is set to make shit return, while Morgan Sanson will also miss the contest. The club is waiting on Kortney Hause and Bertrand Traore.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Norwich City this afternoon. 👊 #AVLNOR pic.twitter.com/KcSRHj8SuX — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 30, 2022

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Josh Sargent is available again for Norwich City, while Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak remain out for the rest of the season. Lukas Rupp has a knee injury and Dean Smith will update his status soon.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ■ Two changes to the starting XI

■ Max Aarons and Brandon Williams recalled

■ Dimitris Giannoulis, on the bench, and Christoph Zimmermann out through injury

■ Tim Krul makes his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th appearance for the club #NCFC | #AVLNOR pic.twitter.com/wmpZutW1Tl — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 30, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola