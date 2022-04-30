Aston Villa vs Norwich: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Norwich City hopes to start an improbable run to safety by beating floundering Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Dean Smith’s Canaries open the weekend 10 points back of safety with just five matches remaining on their Premier League docket. Losers of two-straight, they may not be able to lose again if they want to sustain their PL status.
Villa’s progress under Steven Gerrard has slowed and the Villans enter Saturday’s match sitting eight points above the bottom three and six points behind ninth-place Newcastle United. The recent skid has happened against a run of stronger opponents and both Liverpool and Man City remain on their schedule.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Norwich.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Norwich live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
Lucas Digne remains out, while Morgan Sanson will also miss the contest. The club is waiting on Kortney Hause and Bertrand Traore.
Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options
Josh Sargent is available again for Norwich City, while Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and Ozan Kabak remain out for the rest of the season. Lukas Rupp has a knee injury and Dean Smith will update his status soon.