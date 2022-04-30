Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal have issued an injury update on star attacker Bukayo Saka, as their top four hopes hinge on the England international.

Saka, 20, has put in two superb displays in back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Manchester United over the last week.

He scored a penalty in both wins but it was his incisive running, incredible vision and sharp movement which caught the eye and opened up so much space for Arsenal’s other forwards.

The latest Bukayo Saka injury news update will have Arsenal fans feeling relieved.

What is the latest news?

Speaking to reporters ahead of Arsenal’s trip to West Ham on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) Arteta confirmed that Saka was struggling with an injury ahead of and during the win against Manchester United, along with Ben White, Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah.

All four started and played key roles but Saka appeared to be holding his left thigh in the second half and he was substituted in the 74th minute against United.

“Hopefully he will be fine. He had some issues in the final part of the game but he’s recovered well and we expect him to be available,” Arteta said ahead of the game against West Ham.

That sound you can hear is a sigh of relief from Arsenals’ fans.

How big of a deal is this?

The rising England star is the undoubted star in this Arsenal team, as they look to get him the ball as early and often as possible on the right and let him cut inside and cause chaos.

Of course, Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette in reserve to step in for Saka but the Londoner is pretty much impossible to replace.

At the age of 20 he is already Arsenal’s talisman and the fact that he looks set to play this weekend, and for the final games of the season, is a huge boost in Arsenal’s top four push.

