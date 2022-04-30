Jesse Marsch hopeful Leeds can stay up, feels support ‘in the streets’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is sounding optimistic tones despite a thickening relegation plot following a 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road.

The confident words came around the same time that Pep Guardiola was hailing the crowd at his first away experience in front of Leeds fans.

“I wasn’t being sarcastic when I said it was the best team against the best club,” Marsch said. “I’ve never seen supporters who love their club so deeply. I feel it on the streets, in the stadium. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can stay in this league. We’re in for a fight but we’re up for it.”

Leeds trailed just 1-0 at the half but lost Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas to first half injuries, the second of the two looking to have picked up a very serious knee injury.

And so when it fell apart late against the champs, American boss Marsch was not as discouraged as many managers would’ve been in the face of a four-goal home defeat.

Marsch, in fact, said the loss didn’t feel like a 4-0.

“Our guys showed up today,” he said. “From the 20th to 70th minute we were really good. But this is what high level football is. It’s not just about good performances, it’s about scoring goals and preventing goals. A lot of good stuff from us.”

Leeds and Burnley are two points above Everton, who sits in the final relegation place and has two matches-in-hand on both. Leeds next goes to Arsenal before hosting Chelsea.

