Leeds vs  Manchester City final score: City back top after latest depth flex

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not today, Jurgen: Manchester City was far from asleep at the wheel in its latest title-march moment, a 4-0 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The win puts the reigning Premier League champions back ahead of Liverpool with four matches left, as City hits 83 points and runs its goal differential to plus-63, just one behind the second-place Reds.

WATCH LEEDS vs MANCHESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Phil Foden set up two goals for City, one for Gabriel Jesus and another for Rodri, while Fernandinho and Nathan Ake got the side’s other goals ahead of a heavily-rotated game. City now heads to Spain for the second leg of a Champions League semifinal it leads 3-2 over Real Madrid.

Leeds couldn’t convert on an early Joao Cancelo slip and saw its hopes of an upset run away in the second half. The point leaves them level with 16th-place Burnley at 34, two more than Everton. The Toffees are in the last relegation place and have two matches-in-hand.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Leeds vs Manchester City final score, stats

Leeds 0, Man City 4

Scorers: Rodri (13′), Ake (54′), Jesus (78′), Fernandinho (90’+3′)

Shot attempts: Leeds 7, Man City 19

Shots on goal: Leeds 2, Man City 6

Possession: Leeds 40, Man City 60

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Manchester City

1. Too much class: Rotating at the hour mark and with a clear eye on Real Madrid, the champions did not slip up… besides Joao Cancelo’s actual early slip that was well-covered by Ilkay Gundogan. When you have clubs as rich and deep as Man City and Liverpool, the latter of whom made a decent depth flex of its own in winning 1-0 at Newcastle early Saturday, you’re in for a race to the finish. This is almost certainly going to the final day and neither team may drop points again. It’s that much of a title brawl.

2. Leeds in a fight: The good news for Jesse Marsch — who picked up an early yellow card — is that his band of scrappers looks ready to fight for him and their Premier League lives. But with a tough run-in, Leeds could play very well and still get relegated thanks to Everton’s talent and matches-in-hand. Marsch will have no doubt have been flustered a bit by Burnley’s comeback to beat Watford. What will he have in store for some more top-six opponents?

3. Defensive openings: Again, it only takes one mistake and Man City is now without Kyle Walker — probably not for too long — as well as John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. The last name is in prison but the other two shall be back, so City navigating this stretch is extra impressive, even if rivals will wonder why they couldn’t falter just once.

Man of the Match: Phil Foden — When it’s all said and done, will Pep Guardiola have helped City turn a kid jokingly dubbed “The Stockport Iniesta” to something close to the genuine article? The kid is phenomenal, with two more assists and more than one “Wow” moment.

Cancelo channels Gerrard but Gundogan saves the day

Almost an early opening goal for Leeds! Joao Cancelo slips and Leeds get a breakaway, but the Manchester City defense recovers in time to prevent a goal. 📺: @NBC, @peacockTV & @NBCUniverso #LEEMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/CaDueKM2U2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 30, 2022

Rodri keeps focus to make it 1-0

Gabriel Jesus stays in form

Follow @NicholasMendola