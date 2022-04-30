Leeds vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City has to keep both eyes on desperate Leeds United despite a looming UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg when it visits Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

City beat Real Madrid 4-3 on Tuesday in Manchester and is unbeaten in seven-straight Premier League fixtures to boot, but could be back behind Liverpool on the league table if the Reds beat Newcastle earlier Saturday. City opens the matchweek with a one-point lead on the Reds.

Leeds’ 34 points are now five points clear of the bottom three. There’s still a tough road home despite Leeds’ recent upturn under American boss Jesse Marsch. Burnley is three points back in 17th place while Everton is in 18th but has a match-in-hand to go with its 29 points.

It wasn’t pretty when the two sides met in December, as Man City walloped Leeds 7-0 behind a Kevin De Bruyne brace and goals from five other players: John Stones, Nathan Ake, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leeds vs Man City live updates – by Nicholas Mendola

HALFTIME — Leeds 0, Man City 1

City’s had 61% of the ball and taken five of the match’s seven shots including the only two on target.

45’+3 — Jack Grealish and Stuart Dallas are entangled in a wild clash and Dallas is the worse for the wear. He’ll take oxygen while waiting for a stretcher to get him off the pitch.

35′ — CLOSE! Leeds blazes over the cross bar at the back post as the home side open up Man City with an opportune press. This is looking less like the first 25 minutes of near-total control and more like a game.

29′ — Leeds is defending so much that when it gets the ball it’s finding it hard to attack with any calm. Whether offside or just too frenetic, the team that beat the 7-0 earlier this season has the hosts shaken up a bit. Still just 1-0.

18′ — Scary! — Aymeric Laporte and Robin Koch go head-to-head in a violent collision and there’s a lengthy delay as trainers take a look at the opponents. Both come off, but pass fit to return to the pitch.

12′ — GOOOOOAAAALLLL!! — Ladies and gentlemen, Phil Foden. Pep Guardiola promised that we’d one day get a steady diet of the “Stockport Iniesta” and what a ball this is to put CIty in front.

Rodri’s header is not fully sighted and not easy, but the pinpoint ball from No. 47 is g-orgeous.

3′ — Shades of Stevie G! When you’re talking “keep your footing in the Premier League title race,” there’s only one image that comes to mind and Joao Cancelo threatened to make it two when he slipped inside the Leeds half.

Fortunately for him, Ilkay Gundogan races the length of the pitch and takes advantage of slight hesitancy from the Leeds attack to keep the match scoreless.

Almost an early opening goal for Leeds! Joao Cancelo slips and Leeds get a breakaway, but the Manchester City defense recovers in time to prevent a goal. 📺: @NBC, @peacockTV & @NBCUniverso #LEEMCI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/CaDueKM2U2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 30, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw will not return this season, while Patrick Bamford won’t be back yet but is moving closer to availability. Jamie Shackleton makes the bench.

📋 Three changes to the Starting XI, as Firpo, Struijk and Koch all start pic.twitter.com/HSFfMFmX6o — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 30, 2022

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones is out after leaving Tuesday’s win over Real Madrid in the first half, while Kyle Walker is also out and hopes to return for the Champions League second leg in Madrid.

Follow @NicholasMendola