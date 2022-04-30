Newcastle vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle vs Liverpool: The Magpies will try to shock the world and have their say in the Premier League title race when they host the Reds at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool (79 points) enter matchweek 35 one point behind defending champions and leaders Manchester City, and it’s the Reds who’ll take the field first this weekend. The plan for Jurgen Klopp and Co., is to go two points clear and put the pressure back on Man City ahead of their trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United later on Saturday (WATCH HERE). Liverpool are red-hot, with 12 wins from their last 13 Premier League games (12W-1D-0L). The lone draw came, of course, against Manchester City and is the reason that, even in the event the Reds win out to finish the season, they still might not win the title.

Newcastle (43 points – 9th place), meanwhile, are making a last-second push for a top-half finish after seeing a massive form improvement from Boxing Day onward (10W-3D-3L in their last 16 games) under Eddie Howe, including four straight victories heading into their clash with Liverpool. Newcastle began the season with a 1W-7D-10L record through 18 games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Liverpool this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

HALF TIME: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool – The Reds are flying and should be ahead by more. Newcastle will surely improve in the second half.

Great stop by Dubravka to deny Jota’s header.

Big chance for Liverpool to double their lead. The ball finds Mane after a counter led by Diaz, but his shot is straight at Dubravka. Newcastle are holding their own but Liverpool look so comfortable.

WHAT A FINISH and brilliant composure from Naby Keita! Liverpool deservedly lead 1-0. VAR checks but allows the goal, as Milner got to the ball first before Schar in the build-up.

Liverpool continue to crank through the gears as a cross is cleared just before Mane was about to tap home. The offside flag went up anyway. Newcastle haven’t been able to keep hold of the ball for more than a few passes.

Naby Keita sees his deflected shot fly just wide. Liverpool have started really well. Jota is popping up everywhere.

KICK OFF: The flags are out and the sun is beating down at St James’ Park. What an atmosphere!

Let’s see if Liverpool can get the win they need to keep their quadruple bid on track. Given Newcastle’s recent form, this game may be one of their toughest remaining…

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

⚫ TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our line-up for today’s meeting with @NUFC! #NEWLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2022

