Premier League odds for Matchweek 35 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 35, with Newcastle vs Liverpool, Leeds vs Manchester City and West Ham vs Arsenal taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Wolves 2-0 Brighton

Aston Villa 3-1 Norwich

Leeds 0-3 Man City

Tottenham 4-1 Leicester

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-1 Burnley

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man United 1-1 Brentford

Everton 2-1 Chelsea

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 35

Saturday, April 30: (+650) Newcastle vs Liverpool (-250). Draw: +360

Saturday, April 30: (+135) Southampton vs Crystal Palace (+195). Draw: +230

Saturday, April 30: (+170) Wolves vs Brighton (+175). Draw: +205

Saturday, April 30: (-264) Aston Villa vs Norwich (+700). Draw: +375

Saturday, April 30: (+160) Watford vs Burnley (+170). Draw: +220

Saturday, April 30: (+850) Leeds vs Man City (-358). Draw: +450

Sunday, May 1: (-239) Tottenham vs Leicester (+575). Draw +360

Sunday, May 1: (+375) Everton vs Chelsea (-137). Draw +260

Sunday, May 1: (+340) West Ham vs Arsenal (-134). Draw +275

Monday, May 2: (-134) Man United vs Brentford (+340). Draw +280

