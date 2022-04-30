Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-1 as Wilfried Zaha scored a dramatic stoppage time winner after a superb comeback from the Eagles.

Oriol Romeu gave Southampton the lead early on but Palace created more chances throughout and deservedly grabbed an equalizer through Eberechi Eze.

Wilfied Zaha then won it in stoppage time as he turned and smashed home a beauty to make it 2-1.

With the win Palace move on to 41 points, while Southampton have 40.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Goals scored: Romeu 9′, Eze 60′, Zaha 92′

Shots: Southampton 8, Crystal Palace 14

Shots on target: Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 5

Possession: Southampton 38, Crystal Palace 62

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Crystal Palace

1. Exciting, young midtable teams pushing for the top 10: Both of these teams have a very defined playing style and are relatively young and have plenty of potential. Ralph Hasenhuttl and Patrick Vieira are likeable characters and both of these teams have caused upsets galore this season but have been very inconsistent. That comes with having such a young team and in the years ahead both Saints and Palace should push for more than just a top 10 finish. This season that would be a big achievement for both.

2. Saints rely on Ward-Prowse set-piece magic: We know he can score stunning free kicks but his delivery for others from set piece situations is stunning. Southampton have one of the highest percentage rates when it comes to how many of their goals come from set-pieces and JWP’s corner was right on the money for Romeu to head home. He did that twice at Burnley recently (Romeu missed two sitters) and Ward-Prowse is so precise that his crosses are often impossible to defense.

3. Palace shake off familiar problems: Just like they did against Leeds earlier in the week, Palace dominated the play and it looked like they wouldn’t be incisive in the final third. They had Zaha, Benteke, Olise and Edouard on the bench and Patrick Vieira’s side were very good until they approached the final third. They should have scored three or four in this game and that could be said on many occasions this season. But they scored twice in the final 30 minutes to get the job done this time as Zaha was superb off the bench and proved to be the match-winner.

Man of the Match: Conor Gallagher – So much quality on the ball and his energy helped Palace dominate large spells of the game.

Perfect start for Saints

Southampton took the lead early on as Ward-Prowse’s perfect corner was met by Romeu and he headed in off the crossbar to send St Mary’s wild.

Palace responded well to going behind as they launched a few counter attacks and Conor Gallagher nodded wide.

Shane Long and Nathan Redmond caused plenty of problems for Palace as Saints put on their now famous high-pressing tactics.

Palace create chances

Fraser Forster denied Jeffrey Schlupp at the near post after his poor goal kick led to a Palace attack. At the other end Che Adams was played in over the top but didn’t make the most of the chance.

Gallagher’s cross was deflected off Ward-Prowse and just flew over and Forster saved Jordan Ayew’s header as the Eagles continued to press for an equalizer.

In the second half Mateta almost nodded home but Saints’ defense cleared at the crucial moment.

Eagles finally break through, and win it

Forster pushed away a dangerous cross and Bednarek denied Schlupp’s shot, as Palace continued to create chances.

Nathaniel Clyne surged forward and crosses to the back post, as Eberechi Eze slammed home a low shot that Forster couldn’t get down to.

Substitute Stuart Armstrong slammed a shot over as Southampton tried to get back ahead late on, but it was Palace’s substitute Zaha who slammed home a late winner to send the away fans wild.

