Southampton vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Southampton vs Crystal Palace should be an open, entertaining clash at St Mary’s on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams are pushing for a top 10 finish. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v CRYSTAL PALACE

Southampton have won just one of their last eight games as they limp towards the end of the season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has yet to lead Southampton to a top 10 finish, so that is his main aim and they are just two points off the top 10 heading into this clash. Their dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at Brighton to grab a point was led by captain fantastic James Ward-Prowse as two stunning strikes (including another fine free kick) showcased his quality. Saints have to shore things up at the back if they’re going to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

As for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira, they played extremely well but couldn’t break down a stubborn Leeds side at Selhurst Park on Monday. After losing in the FA Cup semifinal to Chelsea they’ve looked a little jaded but if they beat Southampton they jump ahead of them in the table and will be well-placed for a top 10 finish. Both of these teams are full of talented young players and have innovative managers who have steered them well clear of relegation trouble throughout the season. A top 10 finish would be ahead of schedule for both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Teenage star Valentino Livramento suffered a serious ACL injury against Brighton and after surgery it has been revealed he will be out until the end of December 2022. That is a huge blow for the talented England U21 right back and Saints. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is the only other injury absentee as he continues to work back from his hamstring issue. Saints will line up in their 4-2-2-2 formation once again.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ferguson remains out, while Tyrick Mitchell and Luka Milivojevic are on the bench. Schlupp comes in to freshen up Palace’s attack, while Zaha is on the bench.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports