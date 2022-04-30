Tottenham vs Leicester: Antonio Conte will want to see a stark improvement to keep Spurs in the top-four race, when the Foxes visit north London on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Just two weeks ago, Tottenham had won four straight (by a combined margin of 14-2) and looked comfortable favorites to finish 4th and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Then came a disappointing defeat to Brighton and a scoreless draw with Brentford. Not only were Tottenham not the better side in either game, but they were badly outplayed in both. With seven “cup finals” between them and the promised land, the first 180 minutes were anything but ideal.

Leicester, meanwhile, have been rather preoccupied with their Europa Conference League adventure of late, with the Foxes drawing Jose Mourinho’s Roma 1-1 in the semifinal first leg on Thursday. Form in the Premier League has suffered as a result, with just one win from their last five games. Realistically, a 9th-place finish is still very possible, if not likely (two points back, with three games in hand), while 8th place (seven points ahead, with two games in hand) isn’t out of question either.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

