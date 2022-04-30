Watford vs Burnley: Clarets storm back as relegation escape looks likely

Watford vs Burnley: The Clarets staged a late-game comeback, winning 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, to aid their late-season battle against relegation from the Premier League.

The victory sends Burnley (34 points) into 16th in the table, above Leeds United (34 points) on goal differential. Burnley currently sit five points above 18th-place Everton (29 points), who have two games in hand. Those games, now, must be won in order to keep pace.

Watford (22 points), meanwhile, are all but relegated from the top tier themselves. The gap to safety is now 12 points, with just four games remaining. Another point for Burnley and Leeds (or a single point dropped by Watford in their final three games) will see them go down. To top it all off, Saturday’s defeat sets a new Premier League record for consecutive home defeats, with 11.

Watford vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Final score: Watford 1, Burnley 2

Goal scorers: Watford (Tarkowski 8′ – OG), Burnley (Cork 83′, Brownhill 86′)

Shots: Watford 13, Burnley 17

Shots on target: Watford 1, Burnley 6

Possession: Watford 47%, Burnley 53%

2 things we learned – Watford vs Burnley

1. Big opportunity comes, big opportunity taken: The Clarets are set to finish the season against Aston Villa (home), Tottenham (away), Aston Villa (away) and Newcastle United (home). That’s a rather tricky stretch, with three games again mid-table sides and the other against a top-fiver. Watford was the one remaining game where Burnley fans could definitively say, “We should be winning this one, we have to win this one.” The first 80 minutes were miserable and frustrating. The final 10 were full of joy and dreams of staying in the Premier League for the seventh season running. Saturday marked three straight wins and four games unbeaten for Burnley, who are nearly there now.

2. Too little, too late for Watford: Disclaimer: We have plenty of evidence that Burnley are not Manchester City or Liverpool in terms of possession and chance creation. With that grain of salt in mind, Watford were comfortably on top for an hour or more, full of the kind of fight and energy that has been missing too often this season. In the end, Vicarage Road sat half-empty at full-time once again, as Hornets fans departed the ground and, effectively, the top tier of English football once more.

Watford vs Burnley highlights

