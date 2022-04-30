Wolves vs Brighton final score: Three things we learned, video highlights

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion ran all over Wolves on Saturday at the Molineux, getting goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, and Yves Bissouma in a 3-0 win.

The Seagulls move into ninth place with 44 points, five behind eighth-place Wolves.

The hosts are now three points back of seventh-place West Ham with four games left in their Premier League season, and their 33 goals scored through 34 games tells the story of their season.

Brighton won two first-half penalties and kept Wolves keeper Jose Sa busy all day in what was a brilliant away performance of Graham Potter’s plan.

Wolves vs Brighton final score, stats

Wolves 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Scorers: Mac Allister (pen 42′), Trossard (70′), Bissouma (86′)

Shot attempts: Wolves 11, Brighton and Hove Albion 17

Shots on goal: Wolves 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 9

Possession: Wolves 49, Brighton and Hove Albion 51

Three things we learned from Wolves vs Brighton

1. Brighton oozes with potential: We won’t even dwell much on the Seagulls’ clear need for a striker upgrade in order to have anything more than mid-table hopes, because the fact of the matter is that the system produces enough chances for able forwards like Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay — the latter of which didn’t play — to put the club ninth with hopes of something better. That Graham Potter’s been able to handle the sale of Ben White says a lot about the attack-minded man’s defensive acumen, and Marc Cucurella has been a revelation.

2. Wolves on the beach: Bruno Lage’s men have said goodbye to their European hopes and many of them to this season, as they didn’t manage a shot on target until the 85th minute. They were terrible despite the return of Ruben Neves, keeping the ball for enough of the match but doing very, very little with it.

3. Bissouma the question: Yves Bissouma returned to the Brighton lineup and was, again, very good. His busy body in the heart of the midfield allows players like Cucurella, Solly March, and Tariq Lamptey to zip up and down the wide areas. On Saturday, we even saw Leandro Trossard there quite a bit. But if an Arsenal or Man United snatch up Bissouma, Potter will have the solve a riddle even bigger than White’s exit… though read on for a possible answer.

Man of the Match: Moises Caicedo — Bissouma’s a special midfielder but Caicedo’s five tackles and two interceptions show that Brighton may have a player capable of sliding into his role if the Seagulls can find someone for the No. 2 spot next to him. Danny Welbeck and Cucurella were also very good in the win.

Second penalty enough for Mac Allister

Jose Sa stopped Mac Allister’s first penalty attempt when Romain Saiss’ handball was spotted by VAR but an active Welbeck was taken down in the box and Mac Allister just snuck an effort past Sa.

Trossard doubles the lead

