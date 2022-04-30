Wolves vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolves’ fading hopes of a top-seven finish almost require a Saturday win over Brighton at the Molineux in order to stay in play another week (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Bruno Lage’s men have lost three-of-four with the losses coming against Leeds, Newcastle, and Burnley. That’s put a huge dent in what looked like solid hopes of returning to the Europa League.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BRIGHTON

So Wolves enter their final five matches of the Premier League season sitting three points back of West Ham with a match-in-hand. The eighth-place Wolves are six points clear of ninth-place Newcastle and 10 clear of Leicester (which has a match-in-hand itself).

Brighton’s sitting in 11th place with 41 points. The Seagulls will not be relegated nor qualify for Europe and should already be scouting finishers for the 2022-23 season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Wolves hope that Ruben Neves gets through a week of training and can feature, but Daniel Podence and Max Kilman are out.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder will not be available while a knee injury has Tariq Lamptey’s status up in the air. Yves Bissouma will return from yellow card suspension.

Follow @NicholasMendola