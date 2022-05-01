Jordan Pickford stood on his head and Richarlison scored as Everton collected a massive 1-0 win over Chelsea to keep its Premier League safety hopes alive on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard defied his former club to get three huge points, boosting 18th-place Everton to 32 points with a match-in-hand on Burnley and Leeds (34 points each).

The Everton faithful lined the streets before the game, sending blue smoke around the team bus and setting the stage for a memorable day.

Chelsea stands on 66 points and have just cracked opened the door to third place. If Arsenal beats West Ham, the Gunners are three points back. Spurs are five behind the Blues.

There is a bus somewhere behind that blue smoke. Some welcome for the Everton players outside Goodison Park #EFC pic.twitter.com/xlU6K9ZirC — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 1, 2022

Everton vs Chelsea final score, stats

Everton 1, Chelsea 0

Scorer: Richarlison (46′)

Shot attempts: Everton 9, Chelsea 17

Shots on goal: Everton 4, Chelsea 5

Possession: Everton 22, Chelsea 78

Three things we learned from Everton vs Chelsea

1. A whole club wins, celebrates: From the moment Everton’s bus pulled into the stadium to plumes of blue smoke, there was no question the players would show up to play Chelsea… but putting in a shift against Chelsea can still end in a loss on any day. The stadium was electric and rose and fell with each passage of play. The goal that put Everton ahead sent the place into delirium and even late offside calls against Chelsea drew loud cheers from the crowd, which celebrated with vigor at the final whistle. What does it mean?

Final Whistle Feelings pic.twitter.com/hPQCOsgGlh — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 1, 2022

2. Lampard doesn’t stand down: The Toffees were the subject of laughter when Liverpool tore apart their anti-possession derby plans, and Frank Lampard accused of cowardice for potentially going down while going down to a hated rival. But that did not stop Lampard from using the same basic plan against Chelsea and, thanks to Pickford and opportunistic Demarai Gray and Richarlison, delivering a big win. Everton only had 22 percent of the ball and the figure was 17 percent in the second half as Chelsea fought to get back into it. But the Toffees stood firm.

3. Chelsea opens the door: Remember the stress that’s been around this club since Roman Abramovich had to step away from the club and know that it’s not out-of-the-question that Chelsea finishes outside the top four. The Blues play Wolves, Leeds, Leicester City, and Watford and Tottenham and Arsenal can’t take three points off each other — so it’s unlikely — but the FA Cup finalists have made a foregone conclusion a somewhat rational question.

Man of the Match: Jordan Pickford — The England goalkeeper has been better for country than club and was mocked by Alisson Becker last week for his time-wasting in the Merseyside derby, so his emotional release during and after a stunning showing against Chelsea was understandable. Richarlison’s first-half goal might’ve been why the Toffees got the three points but they might still lose by three without their keeper. Pickford was off the charts with many of his five saves coming late and in fine fashion.

Gray, Richarlison steal a lead

Jordan Pickford. What a day.

