Everton vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Everton vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard and the Toffees find themselves with six must-win games remaining, beginning when the Blues visit Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

EVERTON vs CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Defeat to Liverpool last weekend saw Everton (29 points – 18th place) tumble into the bottom-three for the first time all season after ending six straight matchweeks in 17th, which is now occupied by Burnley (31 points), who have thus far played one more game than Everton. By the time they kick off at Goodison Park on Sunday, the Toffees could five points behind with the Clarets taking on 19th-place Watford (22 points) on Saturday (WATCH HERE). Every point that Burnley pick up makes the task that much taller for Everton, who must navigate a difficult stretch of fixtures to end the season — Chelsea home, Leicester away, Watford away, Brentford home, Crystal Palace home and Arsenal away.

As for Lampard’s former club, Chelsea, the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season can’t come soon enough, as Thomas Tuchel’s side is nearly locked into a 3rd-place finish with very little still to play for at the end of an incredibly long adventure as the reigning European, and now world, champions. The 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Thursday showcased both the best and worst of Chelsea, as they dominated the Red Devils at Old Trafford but failed to convert their chances. There is also the looming sale of the club, which could result in significant turnover of the first-team squad in the summer — or, worse, very little movement at all — leaving plenty of individuals with uncertain futures as at least a few play out the final days of their Chelsea careers.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Chelsea this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Ben Godfrey (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (groin)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE), Andreas Christensen (illness), Ross Barkley (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS