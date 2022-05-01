The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

And there’s no bigger fight than the one that gets your team’s colors on the trophy’s ribbons.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title and it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else joining the fray unless both teams get stuck in a gigantic rocket and sent into space (in which case Chelsea needs to get 17 points to claim the crown).

Below we focus on the standings and fixtures while analyzing the title hopes for the era’s top rivals. We will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Top four battle – As it stands

1st: Man City – 83 points (34 games) GD +63

2nd: Liverpool – 82 points (34 games) GD +64

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola stressed that he believed his team has to win all its remaining Premier League matches following the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Yet there’s no underrating that even drawing Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium goes a long way toward defending the Premier League title, especially given the remaining fixture lists for both teams.

Remaining games: Newcastle (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H)

Rating their chances: 60 percent

Liverpool

Liverpool needs to navigate three competitions and also manage to take at least 7-of-9 points from Man United at home (check), Tottenham at home, and a Merseyside derby at Anfield (check). The Reds got two of those in tow and now it’s onto Spurs. Considering City has double-digit league win streaks in each of the last two seasons, that’s no given. If the Reds manage to reclaim the Premier League crown, it will be incredibly well done.

Remaining games: Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (A), Wolves (H)

Rating their chances: 40 percent

