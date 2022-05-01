The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the top four battle, there are so many teams scrapping for fourth place.

With Manchester City and Liverpool battling for the title, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and maybe even once-comfortably third-place Chelsea are battling it out to finish in the top four, Manchester United has joined Wolves and West Ham in flaming out of the race.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures, and analyze the top four hopes for the teams in the hunt, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Top four battle – As it stands

3rd: Chelsea – 66 points (34 games) GD +39

4th: Arsenal – 63 points (34 games) GD +13

5th: Tottenham – 61 points (34 games) GD +20

6th: Manchester United – 55 points (35 games) GD +2

7th: West Ham – 52 points (35 games) GD +7

8th: Wolves – 49 points (34 games) GD +1

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s men aren’t quite nailed on to finish in the top four, but it is more than likely going to happen. They had a wobble in November/December which cost them in the title race, but their spot in the top four will likely stay safe due to the fact that only Arsenal or Tottenham can gain three points from the North London derby.

Remaining games: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Watford (H).

Rating their chances: 95 percent

Arsenal

The North London derby is likely to determine whether Arsenal or Tottenham goes to the UEFA Champions League. That’s it. That’s the lead. Man United is also remaining on the schedule but that fixture doesn’t look as daunting as usual, does it? They are pretty solid defensively and Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, and now Nketiah have started to chip in with goals. They will have to keep sharing the goals around if they’re going to finish in the top four, but they have a very good chance.

Remaining games: Leeds (H), Tottenham (A), Newcastle United (A), Everton (H)

Rating their chances: 55 percent

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte has voiced his concern (many, many times) over the quality of the squad Spurs have, but they have a very good chance of finishing in the top four and even he’s acknowledging it. They simply have to beat Arsenal — those North London derbies are often straightforward — and they have a trip to Liverpool coming up first. Aside from that they have a very winnable run of games. If Harry Kane and Heung-min Son stay on their hot streak and the team can improve defensively, Spurs have a chance. It will likely come down to their meeting against Arsenal. That is going to be tasty.

Remaining games: Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (H), Norwich City (A).

Rating their chances: 45 percent

Manchester United

They have to win out and hope Arsenal and Tottenham draw and both lose out, all in blowout fashion.

Remaining games: Brentford (H), Brighton (A), Crystal Palace (A)

Rating their chances: < .05 percent

