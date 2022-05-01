Tottenham vs Leicester final score: Son masterclass for Spurs (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heung-min Son scored twice and set up a Harry Kane goal as Tottenham Hotspur did enough to beat much-changed Leicester City 3-1 in North London on Sunday.

Spurs didn’t have a lot of the ball but showed a ruthless streak when it did, scoring off a first-half corner kick before doubling the advantage at the hour mark.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a nice stoppage-time goal for the Foxes long tally, as Leicester City turns its focus back to the Europa Conference League semifinal second leg at Roma on Thursday, where they enter level at one in hopes of a final berth.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs LEICESTER FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Tottenham really took hold at that point and Son’s second goal was special, curling into the upper 90 and sealing Spurs move back into fourth place prior to Arsenal’s Sunday match with West Ham.

Spurs’ 61 points are five behind third-place Chelsea and one clear of Arsenal, who has the aforementioned match-in-hand.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Leicester City kept Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Ademola Lookman, and Jamie Vardy on the bench and also did not have Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, and Wilfred Ndidi due to injury.

Foxes sit 11th with 42 points. They still have five Premier League matches left this season.

Tottenham vs Leicester final score, stats

Tottenham Hotspur 3, Leicester City 1

Scorers: Kane (22′), Son (60′, 79′), Iheanacho (90’+1)

Shot attempts: Tottenham 13, Leicester 6

Shots on goal: Tottenham 7, Leicester 2

Possession: Tottenham 39, Leicester 61

Three things we learned from Tottenham vs Leicester

1. Son’s sensational season continues: Heung-min Son went a month without a goal early in the season and that along with two short injury absences may well keep the South Korean from the Golden Boot. Since scoring at home to Brentford on Dec. 2, Son has 15 goals and seven assists. He has braces in three of his last six Premier League games and multiple goal contributions in four. A goal away from his first 20-goal PL season, Son has already set his career-best goal mark and is three assists from his 2019-20 standard of 11. Team of the season?

2. Kane gets back on the scoreboard: Note that we didn’t write “on the scoresheet,” where Kane had five assists in his last five games prior to Sunday. Kane hadn’t scored in four games when he turned Son’s corner kick past Kasper Schmeichel,

3. Leicester’s focus understandable: The Foxes didn’t just have injuries to deal with but the understanding that their return to Europe is very, very important if they want to keep hold of their best players and also attract suitable replacements. Winning the Conference League is a route back to Europe that is not coming through any other route, and Leicester claiming another trophy after taking the FA Cup last season is a nice addendum.

Man of the Match: Heung-min Son — Saying anything else is trying too hard.

Kane slides near-post header past Schmeichel

Son delivers cool finish off Kulusevski entry

Follow @NicholasMendola