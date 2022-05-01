Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal became the third Premier League team to notch 20 wins this season, beating West Ham United 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday to move back into fourth place on the table.

Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes scored for the Gunners, who move two points ahead of Tottenham and three back of Chelsea with all three sides having played 34 matches this season.

WATCH WEST HAM vs ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

West Ham’s 52 points are good for seventh place on the table with three matches left in its season. The Irons got a goal from Jarrod Bowen, his 10th of the season, but could not rebound from Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal.

The loss makes it four-straight PL matches without a win for the Irons.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has won three in a row and all have come against top-seven sides: Chelsea, Man United, and now the Irons.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

West Ham vs Arsenal final score, stats

West Ham 1, Arsenal 2

Scorers: Holding (38′), Bowen (45′), Gabriel (54′)

Shot attempts: West Ham 8, Arsenal 13

Shots on goal: West Ham 3, Arsenal 7

Possession: West Ham 56, Arsenal 44

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Arsenal

1. Top-four chase down to three: Wins from Arsenal and Tottenham joined Chelsea’s mildly-surprising loss to Everton in thickening the plot of the Premier League’s race for the Champions League places. Yes, plural, because Chelsea may have a favorable stretch of fixtures to finish the season but they have not found consistency in front of goal and haven’t had an easy time off the pitch. Chelsea is still the favorite to finish in the top four by accumulated points and the fact that Spurs and Arsenal play each other, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

2. Bowen on path to join the 10+10 club: Jarrod Bowen’s been linked with Premier League big boys as he’s impressed in England and Europe with his tenacious style and nose for when to pick out a pass and a goal. Bowen now is two assists away from posting 10 goals and 10 assists in this Premier League season. Mohamed Salah (22+13) is the only other PL player to meet those marks so far, though and Mason Mount is close.

3. Arsenal may well be the swing team for the top-seven and bottom-three on the table: Leeds, Spurs, Newcastle, and Everton are Arsenal’s remaining four fixtures and the in-form Gunners will help determine whether they and/or Spurs make the Champions League while also contributing to whether Leeds or Everton are relegated to the Championship.

Man of the Match: Rob Holding — Not only did the Gunners man get an extremely rare goal, he held down the back with Gabriel Magalhaes. Holding blocked three shots and registered four clearances in a steady day.

Holding scores first Premier League goal

Bowen closes in on 10+10 status

Follow @NicholasMendola