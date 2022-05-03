Bournemouth promoted back to the Premier League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League, one year after being relegated from it.

Nottingham Forest will now have to rebound and find the top tier through the Championship Playoffs.

[ MORE: Liverpool reaches Champions League Final ]

The fine margins of football were on full display as Kieffer Moore’s late goal lifted Bournemouth to a 1-0 win over third-place Forest to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League with one matches left in the Championship season.

The Cherries have also gone up with a manager who was also relegated… with a different team.

Ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker joined Bournemouth in June, one day after leaving the Cottagers as both parties headed to the Championship.

Bournemouth’s 85 points are five behind division-winning Fulham, but the total gives them a six-point advantage on Forest and Huddersfield Town.

Both Forest and the Terriers will make the playoffs, as well as two of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, and Millwall.

🗣️ "I dreamt of this moment from the start." Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing reveal how their promotion winning goal came about… pic.twitter.com/NZboswz8nW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 3, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola