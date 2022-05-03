Villarreal vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Liverpool vs Villarreal: The Reds are just 90 (or 120) minutes away from reaching cup final no. 3 of the season, as they chase an unprecedented quadruple (kick off, Tuesday, 3pm ET).

Liverpool lead 2-0 after the first leg at Anfield, when they allowed Villarreal just one shot and 27 percent of possession. Now, the Reds are on the brink of a third UEFA Champions League in five seasons (lost in 2018; won in 2019). Sadio Mane bagged his 19th goal of the season (all competitions) in the first leg, coupled with an own goal two minutes prior to stake their advantage as they head to Estadio de la Ceramica for the second leg on Tuesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t looking ahead to the FA Cup final, the Premier League run-in or a potential Champions League final, though he was willing to acknowledge on Monday that the 2021-22 is already a special one for Liverpool, with plenty more work still to do to end it on a high.

“I did say one trophy a season minimum and that is in a season that isn’t our best, but we are in fine form and have been able to win in different ways. When you are staring down the barrel and looking at more trophies, where if we win every game we are looking at more silverware, that is what we are looking at. These kinds of games are exciting for us.

“This time last year, we were trying to fight back into the top four and secure the Champions League. Now we are second in the league — a point off [Manchester] City — and in the FA Cup final. Who can complain? This is a very special season for us all and hopefully we will see it through and at the end we will be in the history books again.”

Here’s everything you need to know before Villarreal vs Liverpool goes live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool live, stream link, and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 3)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Villarreal team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Arnaut Danjuma (foot) | OUT: Alberto Moreno (knee)

¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para el partidazo histórico ante el Liverpool!#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfvZtviHtr — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle), Divock Origi (illness)

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐ The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022

Villarreal vs Liverpool odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villarreal (+360) | Liverpool (-145) | Draw (+300)

