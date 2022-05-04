Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid’s mad comeback against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he’s no longer surprised at Real Madrid’s comebacks after his side added a remarkable come-from-behind win over Manchester City to prior defeats of Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain.

“I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG, if you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone,” Ancelotti said.

Speaking after Real erased a 4-3 first-leg disadvantage that was 5-3 heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti did in fact seem bewildered by what his team accomplished at the proverbial death.

Rodrygo scored in the 90th minute and the first minute of stoppage time to level the tie at five, and Karim Benzema won and converted a penalty early in the first period of extra time to seal another trip to play for the European Cup. That’ll happen May 28 in Paris against Liverpool.

“The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had,” Ancelotti said, via the BBC. “We played a good game against a strong rival. When we are able to equalise we had a psychological advantage in extra-time. I have no time to think about this [losing the game]. It was difficult as City had control of the game but the last opportunity we were able to go to extra-time.”

The match is set to be Ancelotti’s fifth appearance in the European Cup final, a first in the history of the competition. Ancelotti enters the game 3-1 in UCL finals.

“I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival,” said the Italian. “We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football.”

