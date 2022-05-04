UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

By May 4, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners?

It’ll either be Liverpool or Real Madrid, two of the competition’s most-celebrated clubs. Europe will be singing from a familiar songbook, but will it be English red or Spanish white?

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the Champions League schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know regarding the UEFA Champions League schedule for the semifinals.

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Watford live
Crystal Palace vs Watford: How to watch, live stream, team news, start time
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola: Man City’s ‘players gave everything. We were so...
Real Madrid vs Manchester City final score
Real Madrid vs Man City final score: Monumental Manchester meltdown

How to watch UEFA Champions League Final live, stream and start time

Kick off: May 28
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
Kick off times: 3pm ET
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League Final schedule

May 28

Liverpool vs Real Madrid — 3pm ET, Paris

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool +120
Real Madrid +300

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced
#Europa League

Group A
*Man City – 12 points
*PSG – 11
#RB Leipzig – 7
Club Brugge – 4

Group B
*Liverpool – 18
*Atletico Madrid – 7
#Porto – 5
AC Milan – 4

Group C
*Ajax – 18
*Sporting – 9
#Dortmund – 9
Besiktas – 0

Group D
*Real Madrid – 15
*Inter Milan -10
#Sheriff – 7
Shakhtar – 2

Group E
*Bayern Munich – 18
*Benfica – 8
#Barcelona – 7
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
*Man United – 10
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 6
Young Boys – 4

Group G
*Lille – 11
*RB Salzburg – 10
#Sevilla – 6
Wolfsburg – 5

Group H
*Juventus – 15
*Chelsea – 13
#Zenit – 5
Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-1 Zenit
Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund
Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction
Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man CitySTATS, DETAILS
PSG 4-1 Club BruggeSTATS, DETAILS
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS
AC Milan 1-2 LiverpoolSTATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS
Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS
Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS
Bayern Munich 3-0 BarcelonaSTATS. DETAILS
Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS
Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS
Manchester United 1-1 Young BoysSTATS. DETAILS
Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 results

First leg results

Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2-0 Lille
Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Second leg schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 8
Bayern Munich 7-1 (8-2 agg.) RB Salzburg
Liverpool 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9
Manchester City 0-0 (5-0 agg.) Sporting Lisbon
Real Madrid 3-1 (4-2 agg.) PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15
Manchester United 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Atletico Madrid
Ajax 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16
Juventus 0-3 (1-4 agg.) Villarreal
Lille 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Chelsea

Champions League quarterfinal results

Second legs

Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Villarreal – Recap
Real Madrid 2-3 (5-4 agg. AET) Chelsea – Recap | Tuchel reaction

Wednesday, April 13
Atletico Madrid 0-0 (0-1 agg.) Manchester City – Recap
Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg.) – Recap

First legs

Tuesday, April 5
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool – 3 things we learned
Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid — 3 things we learned

Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid – Recap
Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich – Recap

Champions League semifinal schedule

First legs

Tuesday, April 26
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Wednesday, April 27
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Second legs

Tuesday, May 3
Villarreal 2-3 (2-5 agg.) Liverpool

Wednesday, May 4
Real Madrid 3-1 (6-5 agg.) Manchester City

More Premier League

Manchester United vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester United vs Brentford: Red Devils ease to 3-0 victory
West Ham vs Arsenal final score
West Ham vs Arsenal final score: Gunners reclaim fourth
Everton vs Chelsea final score
Everton vs Chelsea final score: Pickford, Richarlison, fans light up Goodison