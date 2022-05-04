Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea hopes a meeting with struggling Wolves will help it steady its third-place footing as the Premier League comes down the stretch of the 2021-22 season (watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and stream via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s won just once in four matches, taking four-of-12 points and opening the door to both Arsenal and Tottenham from their spot in third place on the Premier League table.

But Wolves haven’t scored in over 330 minutes, losers of three-straight by a combined score of 5-0 against Newcastle, Burnley, and Brighton.

Head coach Bruno Lage has defended Mexican star Raul Jimenez, who leads the team in goal contributions with nine but has been dropped several times this season and is well off the form that saw him combined for 44 goal contributions over his first two seasons at Wolves.

Jimenez, who turns 31 on Thursday, suffered a brutal head injury early last season and has been adjusting his head protection to try to get the most of his aerial skill set, Lage says.

“I can see the same player,” added Lage, according to Birmingham Live. “The band gave a different direction when he was heading, this one doesn’t. I see him with more confidence when he is running, it’s lighter. The doctors are doing their best to help him to be the Raul we know.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Jorginho (undisclosed), Andreas Christensen (illness), Ross Barkley (illness), and N’Golo Kante (undisclosed) are questionable while Callum Hudson-Odoi (calf) and Ben Chilwell (knee) are out.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Daniel Podence (foot) and Maximilian Kilman (foot) are both out while Nelson Semedo (thigh) also looks likely to miss out on the game.

