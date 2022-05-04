Watford will finish the weekend destined for the Championship and certainly will if it cannot win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
And even if the Hornets due get an away win over manager Roy Hodgson’s former team, results for Burnley and Leeds would doom them.
Dire times at Vicarage Road, waiting for the seemingly inevitable.
Meanwhile, Palace got back to winning ways and can still grab a top-half finish. The Eagles have 41 points with four matches left, two fewer than 10th-place Newcastle, and have played one less match than a pair of the teams in front of them.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Watford.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Watford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
Palace’s only absence is Nathan Ferguson, who picked up a thigh injury in early April.
Watford team news, injuries, lineup options
Cucho Hernandez remains out with a hamstring injury.