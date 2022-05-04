Real Madrid vs Man City, live: Updates, scores, how to watch, lineups

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Following a thrilling 4-3 first-leg victory last week, Pep Guardiola’s side will try to finish the job when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (kickoff, 3pm ET).

Three times in the first leg, the defending Premier League champions held a two-goal lead only to be hit back by Karim Benzema (twice) or Vinicius Junior each time. Crucially, Gabriel Jesus is in arguably the best form of his Man City career, with six goals and an assist in the last three games, including goal no. 2 in the first leg. The lack of a bona fide center forward has plagued Manchester City for much of the season, but Jesus has risen to the occasion at the most crucial time.

As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Co., clinched the La Liga title on Saturday before officially turning their attention to Wednesday’s second leg. Ancelotti confirmed on Monday that David Alaba, who was subbed off at halftime of the first leg, is out as he recovers from an adductor tear. He will be replaced in the lineup by Nacho. On the plus side, Casemiro returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing the first leg.

Here’s everything you need to know before Real Madrid vs Manchester City goes live.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live updates – by Nicholas Mendola

105th minute: Courtois’ made another big save before the break and City is now 15 minutes from complete devastation.

100th minute: The minutes that dragged on late are now rushing by for City, whose patient build-up needs to stay that way as the Premier League leaders are down to 20 minutes (with a break in-between) to find the goal that would force penalties.

92nd minute: Benzema’s been saved by Ederson but now he’s won a PENALTY! Did Ruben Dias get a touch on the ball when he lunged into Karim Benzema? Apparently not! It’s Benzema versus Ederson in the 94th minute. And GOOOOALLLL it’s Real Madrid’s first lead of the matcH!!

FT: Those were Real’s first two shots on goal of the entire game. Soccer!

90th minute + 1: IT’S RODRYGO AGAIN AND REAL ARE REALLY RE-ALLY ALIVE!

90th minute: GOOOOAAALL! It’s Rodrygo and Real are alive!

73rd minute: GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Bernardo Silva’s no-look pass to Riyad Mahrez is absolutely clobbered into the upper 90 with spinning fury, as Thibaut Courtois has no chance to stop the Algerian. It’s 5-3 on aggregate and the way Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, and Ruben Dias have been playing you might want to forget about a comeback even for a team as good as Real.

66th minute: This is basically just an update to say we’re still watching! Man City is shutting down Real and now beginning to have more of the ball. Real will rue its first-half finishing the way City did in the first leg. Twenty-four minutes plus stoppage to go before the Liverpool vs Man City rivalry reaches its seemingly inevitable apex.

46th minute: OFF THE KICKOFF! Vinicius slices a Dani Carvajal pass wide of the near post in what could’ve easily had this 4-4 on aggregate in Madrid.

HALFTIME STATS: City and Real have taken six shots each but City’s put the match’s only four efforts on target. City’s held 51% of the ball in a tight match that’s still very much there for either side. As it stands, Pep Guardiola’s men are through to the final if they manage to stay on level terms over the next 45 minutes, leading 4-3 on aggregate.

43rd minute: CLOSER! Benzema might’ve been just offside as he runs onto a ball over the top, but the Frenchman surprisingly misses the chance to beat Ederson 1v1 in any event.

40th minute: CLOSE! Ederson comes well out of his 18 to hit a long left-footed ball that Gabriel Jesus knocks down for Foden, who uses his right peg to force Courtois into a low save from 21-22 yards.

33rd minute: Joao Cancelo escapes Real’s press with a delicious scooped exit pass to Phil Foden, and Casemiro is in a heap after dragging Foden down by the back neck of his shirt. Casemiro limps off but — you’re not going to believe this — he’s fine to return. It’s a deserved yellow card as Foden could’ve unleashed Gabriel Jesus with his talented left peg.

28th minute: All of the chances have seemingly been just over the bar or deflected high over it, as Kevin De Bruyne has torn into one shot and Real saw a free kick turn high into the crowd at the other. This game is cagey more than anything.

20th minute: Thibaut Courtois is well-positioned to make a quality opportunity from Bernardo Silva look pretty routine.

9th minute: Casemiro scythes down Kevin De Bruyne and City is not pleased. For the second-straight league we’ve got a skirmish, and Aymeric Laporte is on the deck. Casemiro will have to watch himself in more ways than one after missing the first leg.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: David Alaba (adductor), Gareth Bale (back), Eden Hazard (leg)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), John Stones (undisclosed).

