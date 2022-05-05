Europa League, Conference League live! Schedule, scores, how to watch

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League finals are set, with a pair of Premier League sides bowing out after the semifinal stages.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
2021-22 Europa League semifinal schedule
First legs
RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
West Ham United 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Second legs
Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 (3-1 agg.) West Ham United
2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal results
Second legs
Atalanta 0-2 (1-3 agg.) RB Leipzig
Lyon 0-3 (1-4 agg.) West Ham United
Barcelona 2-3 (3-4 agg.) Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Braga
First legs
RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
West Ham United 1-1 Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Braga 1-0 Rangers
2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal schedule
First legs
Leicester City 1-1 Roma
Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille
Second legs
Roma 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Leicester City
Marseille 0-0 (2-3 agg.) Feyenoord
2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal results
Second legs
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Leicester City
AS Roma 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt
PAOK 0-1 (1-3 agg.) Marseille
Slavia Prague 1-3 (4-6 agg.) Feyenoord
First legs
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma
Marseille 2-1 PAOK
Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven
