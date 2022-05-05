Europa League, Conference League live! Schedule, scores, how to watch

By May 5, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League finals are set, with a pair of Premier League sides bowing out after the semifinal stages.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds, and more.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League schedule
Premier League schedule: How to watch, TV channel, scores, stream links
Brighton vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream, team news, start...
Liverpool vs Tottenham live
Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream, team news, start time

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

2021-22 Europa League semifinal schedule

First legs

RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
West Ham United 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Second legs

Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 (3-1 agg.) West Ham United

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinal results

Second legs

Atalanta 0-2 (1-3 agg.) RB Leipzig
Lyon 0-3 (1-4 agg.) West Ham United
Barcelona 2-3 (3-4 agg.) Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Braga

First legs

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
West Ham United 1-1 Lyon
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Braga 1-0 Rangers

2021-22 Europa Conference League semifinal schedule

First legs

Leicester City 1-1 Roma
Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Second legs

Roma 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Leicester City
Marseille 0-0 (2-3 agg.) Feyenoord 

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarterfinal results

Second legs

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Leicester City
AS Roma 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt
PAOK 0-1 (1-3 agg.) Marseille
Slavia Prague 1-3 (4-6 agg.) Feyenoord

First legs

Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AS Roma
Marseille 2-1 PAOK
Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. 

Eintracht Frankfurt +1400
Glasgow Rangers +1400